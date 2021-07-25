It’s the same old tune

What a sadly predictable and misinformed letter Glenn Griffith wrote in the July 4 edition of the News-Press (“Problems with Republicans,” Voices). Get out the violins because it’s the same old idiotic tune that the left pukes out relentlessly.

The “insurrection,” as the left label the Jan. 6 protest (where the only casualty was an unarmed woman killed by the Capitol Police), doesn’t hold a candle to the mayhem and destruction suffered by major Democratic-run cities last year and which was condoned and lauded by the mainstream media, a large number of Democratic politicians and other-left leaning people.

The frenzied and completely insane hatred of Donald Trump, which has people almost foaming at the mouth, and the totally blind view of what the Biden regime is trying to do by abolishing legitimate and honest elections is stunning. The left have made a bumbling buffoon and a laughing hyena the faces that the world sees as our leaders and the world is laughing at us. \

I think it’s time that people like Glenn Griffith quit relying on the nonsense that CNN (which is rapidly losing what little credibility the network may have had at one time) et al and start getting real facts.

We would all benefit from less hysteria and more sane thinking.

Monica Bond

Santa Barbara