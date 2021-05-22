It’s time for Fun in the Sun

SANTA MARIA — Local youths can participate in the Fun in the Sun June Teen Program.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department oversees the four-week program, which is open to all students in grades 7-12.

The weekly sessions will take place on Wednesdays during June at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The first two sessions will take place at 4 and 5:15 p.m. June 2.

Activities will vary from Rain Gutter Regatta to Beach Ball Games, Pop Rocks!, A Father’s Day Craft and the Ice Cream Factory Challenge & Social.

Registration is required. To register, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason