It’s time for Newsom to go

There are hundreds of reasons to recall the governor

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom would send a message that elected officials can be kicked out of office for harming their constituents, according to columnist Henry Schulte.

Henry Schulte

“Stop the Republican Recall.” So says Sen. Elizabeth Warren who lives on the other side of the country in her own self-inflicted liberal hell hole. That should all tell us something.

First the obvious, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scared, and the Democrat is calling all liberals, no matter where they live, to help him battle from getting sucked out of office.

Second, he has nothing to defend himself with.

To make the senseless argument that this is a Republican effort is about as weak as you can get. More than 2 million people signed the recall petition. The majority of California’s registered voters are Democrats!

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

High gas prices, such as those shown above during July, is one of hundreds of reasons for removing Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to columnist Henry Schulte.

There are hundreds of reasons to recall Gov. Newsom on Sept. 14. They are too numerous to list, and by now we all know what they are.

But here’s a quick summary of the highlights: highest taxes, highest gas, highest homeless, crime, education at the bottom, complete COVID-19 failure, highest poverty, $35 billion stolen from the Employment Development Department, $100 billion on the train to nowhere. And so it goes.

People are fleeing this liberal rat nest faster than U Haul can turn their trucks around. And because of Gov.l Newsom’s over-the-top lockdowns, 19,000 businesses have permanently closed.

However, despite facts to back up the numbers and the havoc Gov. Newsom has created in California, die-hard liberals will overlook it all.

And because most people are easily swayed by propaganda, they’ll continue to fill our brains over and over again that this effort is a one-sided affair. It’s not.

Just because someone is in office and is doing a terrible job doesn’t mean the electorate has to sit back and take it. I addressed this in last week’s column.

A lot of us didn’t vote for him, so we can certainly use a second chance to toss him out. Just like a marriage, sometimes two people were never meant to be matched up. Gov. Newsom was anointed just like Vice President Kamala Harris, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and all the rest. It’s a good old boys and girls club.

There is a catch though, California is run by one party. Which explains why it’s such a mess.

The Democrats can take full credit for mismanaging one of the worst states in the union. However, because they have been in control of all the corruption, they also have the ability to hold a fraudulent election.

You can start a money pool now on what the Democrats are going to try and pull to make sure this election isn’t fair and the crooked tactics they’re going to use to keep their king in office. Some of it will be the tried-and-true maneuvers that were used to prevent former President Donald Trump from being re-elected. The Democrats merely need to flip through their corruption playbook and pick a couple of unscrupulous strategies.

We don’t have a lot of options. A recall effort is the most immediate method to right a wrong by politicians. and it’s starting to take hold across the country.

District Attorney Gascón is being recalled because he’s made it clear he’s for the criminals. And Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin may face the same fate for being directly responsible for a lot of the massive homeless catastrophe.

And finally, after months, it appears justice may prevail as the truth is revealed about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “other” life. Amazingly enough, even Democrats want him to go. Again, as I wrote last week, this is how and what it takes to fix things.

You have to fight back with real firepower, and the firepower lies in the hands of the people. (I can already hear some of you screaming he’s talking about guns! But I’m talking about the peaceful power at the ballot box.)

Let’s just pretend there isn’t any corruption in our election process. That the system is operating as perfectly as it should. The problem is, if that were even remotely true, half the country still won’t trust it. That’s the real crime.

We’ve always been led to believe we’re a real democracy. That America holds free elections and therefore we’re just a tad nobler than the rest of the world, and not to mean it in an arrogant way, but we kind of are. We still haven’t reached the level of Russia, where the outcome is determined before an election is even held, though the last election was pretty close.

With some much-needed luck, Gov. Gavin Newsom will become a democratic casualty and send a big signal that you can get kicked out of office if you’re harming your constituents and displaying complete arrogance over those who you’re supposed to serve. The ballots will be arriving soon, and we can only hope our votes won’t disappear somewhere in the middle of the night.

The author lives in Solvang.