IV Community Services District back in charge of community center

The Isle Vista Community Services District resumed management of the Isla Vista Community Center after pausing programming due to COVID-19.

Now under the leadership of Isla Vista Community Spaces Program Manager Myah Mashhadialireza, the Community Center will operate on a day-to-day basis to safely offer programs to the Isla Vista community.

The Community Center is a central resource for residents to enjoy recreations, arts, education, community gatherings and celebrations.

“Isla Vista is such a vibrant community; it deserves an inclusive, safe space to amplify the programs and interests of people who call it home,” Mrs. Mashhadialireza said in a media release. “I am truly looking forward to managing an accessible and empowering space for the community to come together for quality events and weekly activities.”

In 2021, the Community Center was operated by the County of Santa Barbara and Good Samaritan Shelter as a base of operations for the Pallet Shelter program. Additionally, Isla Vista Beautiful and Americorps Coordinated Entry has been operating out of the Community Room.

With updated policies to address facility safety, Mrs. Mashhadialireza will be developing public programming so all residents can benefit from the space.

The Isla Vista Community Center is located at 976 Embarcadero del Mar and the Community Room is located at 970 Embarcadero del Mar.

Individuals, community groups, non-profits, local colleges and governmental agencies can reserve or rent the space for events.

Reservation requests can be made through the Isla Vista Community Calendar at https://islavistacsd.ca.gov/iv-community-calendar.

A full list of the general rules and regulations, the reservation process and COVID-19 policies can be found at https://islavistacsd.ca.gov/isla-vista-community-center-community-room-reservation-policies.

