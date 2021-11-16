IV Community Services plans virtual town hall

ISLA VISTA —The Isla Vista Community Services District will host a virtual town hall meeting about transportation at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The town hall will launch the planning phase of the new Isla Vista Mobility Plan. IVCSD will hear residents’ comments and suggestions about transportation and mobility.

The one-hour meeting will cover the project timeline and importance of a mobility plan, according to a news release.

The meeting will close with an opportunity to ask questions. Spanish interpretation, ASL interpretation and closed captioning will be available.

The California Air Resources Board awarded $182,158 to IVCSD to develop an equity-based Community Mobility Plan for Isla Vista.

To register, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/1qhobuHcvbpCndHV801UK_9jxRnatCBkZyET4mNWGivc/viewform?edit_requested=true.

— Katherine Zehnder