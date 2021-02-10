IVYP welcomes four new board members

Isla Vista Youth Projects has voted to approve four local leaders and community members to join its board of directors.

Laura Duncan Wilgus, Richard Kim, Sal Robledo and Max Rorty join the organization at a key point in the organization’s 47-year history.

In 2020, IVYP launched a new strategic plan to mitigate the effects of poverty, racism and trauma. In a news release, the organization explained it plans to do that by providing “high-quality, trauma informed child care; comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support; and visionary community leadership.”

IVP Executive Director Lori Goodman said she was excited to welcome the four new board members. “Their fresh perspectives and commitment to social justice will help IVYP to meet our strategic goals.”

COURTESY PHOTOS

Laura Duncan Wilgus

Richard Kim

One of the new members, Ms. Duncan Wilgus, works as a writer and social media content creator. She is an active member of the Goleta community and a mother of four children under age 8. She is also an activist who volunteers, organizes and fundraises with many organizations dedicated to social justice.

“I wanted to get involved with IVYP because I am passionate about equity and opportunity for children and families. I’m excited to be in a position to serve the community I love,” Ms. Duncan Wilgus said.

Mr. Kim works as the enterprise manager at Alpaca. He brings with him an expertise in finance, information technology and accounting as well as a passion for the work. Mr. Kim first learned about IVYP after school programming and feels it is important for children to have a safe, responsive and reliable place.

”I decided to join IVYP because I felt that the organization has a strong vision for the future on how to serve the community, as well as a willingness to learn and adapt,” he said.

Mr. Robledo is a licensed clinical social worker, who works as the community services program manager for Cottage Health. He learned more about IVYP through a series of community conversations led by the organization and felt inspired by their mission and values.

Sal Robledo

Max Rorty

“The work that is being done to help the most vulnerable populations in Goleta, to not only identify their needs, but then assuring that individuals and families are connected to the right resources in a culturally sensitive way is amazing,” Mr. Robledo said.

Ms. Rorty is a licensed clinical social worker at Santa Barbara Radical Therapy, where she focuses on the welfare of medical health care providers. She became inspired to join the board not only because of the organization’s work in the community, but because of IVYP’s commitment to social justice and joy.

“Over the last four years in my role as the BH specialist in the Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic I’ve seen the power and pride that IVYP facilitates in Goleta families. I am thrilled to be on their team,” Ms. Rorty said.

Founded in 1971, IVYP has a vision of a community where children are loved, valued, and respected, and families are able to reach their highest potential.

To learn more, visit www.ivyp.org.

email: gfall@newspress.com