IYER, Nandini

After a rich and cosmopolitan life stretching from Oxford to Egypt and Japan and back again, Nandini Iyer passed away without pain on July 21st, following a stroke.

She had been born Nandini Mehta, to an accomplished and international family, in Ahmedabad, India. Her father had received his advanced degree at Harvard, her mother was a distinguished novelist. All her family were part of the struggle for Indian independence while she was growing up, close to their fellow Gujurati, Mohandas Gandhi, and because her father worked for the Indian Railways, she spent her girlhood in every corner of India.

Having completed schooling at Bombay’s celebrated Cathedral and John Connon School, she went on to study Philosophy at Elphinstone College, Bombay, where she scored top honors and was voted, like her sister before her, “Miss Elphinstone.” She then went on to Oxford University, where, studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lady Margaret Hall, she was one of a handful of students to earn a First Class honors degree, an attainment rarer and more difficult to achieve in those days than a summa cum laude.

She taught philosophy and logic at Oxford for several years, appearing on programs for the BBC, and devoted to Spinoza and Plato, as well as to English Literature, until the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions brought her husband Raghavan and her and her son Pico to Santa Barbara in 1965. For more than forty years, she was a beloved and tireless teacher at UCSB and City College, while co-founding, with her husband, the Institute of World Culture, and constantly giving talks at temples and churches around town, and across the world.

Though a stroke in March 2015 kept her mostly at home through her final years, she never lost her rare gift for reciting long swatches of English poetry, acing the hardest questions on Jeopardy! (even ten minutes before her stroke) and delighting her many friends with jokes and stories. A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined at the United Lodge of Theosophists, of which she was a devoted member for more than seventy years, on 326 West Sola Street.