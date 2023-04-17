Jack Harwood named Spirit Of Fiesta

Santa Barbara City College student is first man to win the honor; Olivia Nelson is Junior Spirit

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Newly-minted Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson are recognized at the conclusion of auditions at the Lobero Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday. Mr. Harwood is the first man to be named Spirit of Fiesta.

Jack Harwood made history Saturday as the first man to be named the Spirit of Fiesta.

Mr. Harwood, 18, won during the audition performances before judges and an audience at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. He will appear as the Spirit of Fiesta at various public functions leading up to and including Old Spanish Days, which will celebrate its 99th anniversary Aug. 2-6.

“This is something I have been preparing myself for a really long time,” Mr. Harwood told the News-Press Saturday after being named the Spirit of Fiesta. “This is always something I have aspired to be a part of. It’s an indescribable feeling about what I’m experiencing right now. This is something I have been aspiring to do for a long time.

“This is my third year trying out, and it means the world,” he said.

The soon-to-be Spirit and Junior Spirit performed before a sold-out crowd at the event.

Mr. Harwood is studying kinesiology at Santa Barbara City College.

Also on Saturday, Olivia Nelson, 9, was named the Junior Spirit after impressing judges during the Lobero auditions.

Olivia is a fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary School. The school is a short distance from the Santa Barbara Mission, where Olivia and Mr. Harwood will perform dances during La Fiesta Pequeña on Aug. 2.

Olivia talked to the News-Press Saturday after the judges named her Junior Spirit at the Lobero Theatre.

“It feels really good,” Olivia said. “This is only my third year dancing and first year trying out. I saw two of my friends win the title, and that made me want to try out for the title.”

Jack Harwood

The original Spirit of Fiesta was Lia Parker, who was the Spirit of Fiesta from 1949-51.

Competing Saturday at the Lobero were the 12 finalists for the Spirit of Fiesta and 10 finalists for the Junior Spirit. The runner up for the Spirit of Fiesta is Isabella Ricci, and runner-up for the Junior Spirit is Aubrey Romero.

“All of our finalists should be very proud of their accomplishments and performances today,” said El Presidente David Bolton.

Tara Mata, the 2022 Spirit of Fiesta, addressed the Lobero audience during her farewell speech.

“I can’t believe a year has passed since I danced on this Lobero stage, and what a year it has been,” Miss Mata said. “My time as 2022 Spirit of Fiesta has given me so many memories and lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life. I am so grateful to have been able to represent Old Spanish Days and our community, which is so supportive and festive.”

Layla Gocong, the 2022 Junior Spirit of Fiesta, also gave a speech.

“It is a great honor to stand here on the same stage one year later and say farewell and thank you as the 2022 Junior Spirit of Fiesta,” Layla said. “Boy, did my time fly by! …

“Becoming Junior Spirit was a whirlwind and one of the most exciting years yet,” she said. “The people of Santa Barbara really showed up this year ready to Fiesta, and so was I.”

