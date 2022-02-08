‘Jackass Forever’ tops weekend’s box office

People obviously like watching reality show pranks and stunts. “Jackass Forever” unexpectedly topped last weekend’s North America box office, grossing $23.5 million in its first weekend.

“Moonfall,” a sci-fi disaster movie, opened in second place with $10 million.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which had been No. 1 for nearly two months, fell to third place with $9.6 million.

In fourth place was “Scream” with $4.7 million.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” placed fifth with $4.2 million.

“The King’s Man,” the World War 1-era prequel to the “King’s Men” spy franchise, was sixth place with $1.2 million.

In seventh place was “Redeeming Love” with $1 million.

“American Underdog,” starring Zachary Levi as football great Kurt Warner, placed eighth with $800,000.

“The 355,” the story of female spies from different countries working together, placed ninth with $700,000.

“The Wolf and the Lion,” the story of a girl rescuing a wolf pup and lion cub in the Canadian wilderness, opened in 10th place with $675,027.

All figures are from boxofficemojo.com.

