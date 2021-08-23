Jackie Venson at SOhO on Sept. 11

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Jackie Venson is embarking on a North American tour, which will bring her to SOhO Restaurant and Music Club on Sept. 11.

Her concert is set for 8 p.m. at the club, which is located upstairs in Victoria Court at 1221 State St.

Ms. Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known for her complex music and guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, she has traveled the world playing as a headliner and support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr., Aloe Blacc and Citizen Cope.

Tickets, available now at sohosb.com, are $15 in advance and $18 on the day of show plus applicable fees.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old and must show proof of being fully vaccinated or, in some cases, supply a negative Covid-19 medical test

result (taken within 72 hours before the event), along with an official photo ID, before entering the venue.

Masks are currently required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

— Marilyn McMahon