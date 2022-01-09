JACKSON, Clementine

“I had an Interesting Life.”

Clementine Anderson was born, January 25, 1926, to Pardee Anderson and Mary Jones of Shreveport Louisiana. She was affectionally known as “Clemmie.” Clemmie grew up in Shreveport where she was educated down through the years from elementary through business college. She moved to Santa Barbara for a better life and more employment opportunities. Osborne Gilbert Sr. and Clemmie married and gave birth to their three sons that she loved more than life itself: Osbourne “Chris” Gilbert Jr, John Floyd Gilbert and Ernest “Butch” Gilbert. Clemmie was later remarried to Tobi Jackson where she raised and nurtured stepchildren Tobi Jackson Jr., Lola Jackson; Audrey Hazelwood, Lee Jackson Sr. and granddaughter Kendra (Gilbert) Lester. Clemmie took full advantage of the employment opportunities that she acquired, most notably, Capitol Records and for the Employment Development Department (EDD) where she worked for over 25 years until she retired in October of 1990.

At EDD, she was originally hired part-time as a switchboard operator. During her employment there, she competed against a man for a permanent full-time position which she attained; shattering racial and male dominant barriers. Her beauty, elegance and intelligence was noticed and allowed her to continue to excel. This was a testament to her hard work, professional demeanor and goal-oriented efforts. Clemmie was a strong and amazing woman whose generosity was felt from family, to family friends and throughout the community. Some would call her giving sacrificial but this was her love language of choice. Clemmie worked with youth, church and community programs where many benefitted. Over the course of her blessed long life, she was preceded in death by her beloved sons, her parents, her brother Johnny Anderson, cousins and many other family members whom she loved so dearly.

She is survived by her 98-year-old cousin Beatrice Blake-Smith, daughter-in-law Pauline Gilbert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, cousins and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held January 14, 2022 at 10:30am, at The Free Methodist Church located on 1435 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA. Immediately after the service, the interment at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, and to follow, the Repast at the Eagles Club at 923 Bath Street.