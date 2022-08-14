JACKSON, Lois Joan

Lois Joan Jackson passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Jackson, CA at the age of 84 years old. She was born in Santa Monica, CA on July 31, 1937, a daughter of the late Audra Irill (Rucker) and Ralph Rowland Crawford.

Lois is survived by a daughter, Kimberly & James Gaffney of Murphys, CA; son, Brad & Jennifer Jackson of CA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Justin, Kirsten & Michael, Nicol & Tesia, Jacob & Nicole, Nathan & Sarah, Johnny, & Jordan; great-grandchildren, Emily, Adriana, Gabriel, Christian, Logan, and Sylus. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson and granddaughter, Angelina.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 5619 Lindley Ave, Tarzana, CA 91356. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.