JACKSON, Robert David

October 3, 1927 – September 6, 2020

Robert David Jackson, a pioneer in the alternative dairy business died peacefully at the age of ninety-two on September 6th. Robert was born in New York City in 1927 to Harold Jackson and Dorothy (Ecker) Jackson. He attended Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey and matriculated to Stanford University in 1945. Robert moved from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara in the early 1960s. During the last twenty years, he lived with his wife Carol on their beloved ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Long before there were multiple varieties of milk in the supermarket dairy case, the family owned and operated Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, a company dedicated to making and distributing goat’s milk worldwide. Robert, (as many of his children would as well) suffered from asthma. His father Harold was relentless in trying to find things to help his young son breathe. He came across two solutions around the same time. He moved his family out of congested, polluted New York City to the healthier shores of California and he discovered the medicinal properties of goat’s milk. When Robert drank goat’s milk, his asthma was greatly improved. In 1934, his father formed a partnership with Los Angeles businessman Ed Mitchell creating Meyenberg Goat Milk Products. It was a relationship that would span for three generations until the sale of the company in 2017. For many years, the product was primarily used in the same way Harold had used it for Robert, to help those with asthma and allergy sensitivities. This was long before the term lactose intolerant was tossed around.

Robert was married for the first time in 1948, to Joan Miles and they had a daughter Linda. That marriage would end in divorce. He was married to Beverly Jacobson in 1956, and in 1958 they had a daughter Tracey. This marriage also would not survive. In 1964, he married Carol Fuller Jones and a lifelong love/work partnership was formed. Their daughter Wendy was born in 1970. With Carol by his side, Robert was able to transform Meyenberg into a globally relevant and deeply respected healthy food company. The Jacksons were able to ride the wave of what would turn into the health-conscious generation’s seemingly endless need for cow’s milk alternative products. Robert ran Meyenberg from his early twenties until he was eighty-eight years old when he sold it to Swiss dairy food giant The Emmi Group.

Despite his great success in business, Robert knew how to enjoy life. He was an avid horseman from the time he was young up until he was a very old man. He loved to fly fish, travel, and for many years enjoyed his second residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Inspired by his love for the South West, he became a passionate collector of Native American artifacts. Robert was a most excellent storyteller. This is an undisputed fact among both family and friends. He took great pride in his family and was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

But life was not all work and play for Robert Jackson. For many years he was a parishioner at All Saints-by-the-Sea Church in Montecito as well as a dedicated member of the Solvang Rotary. He served on the board of the Rona Barrett Foundation. Together he and Carol developed The Robert and Carol Jackson Foundation, where they contributed to charities such as Cottage Hospital, Westmont College, Mount Hermon Christian Center and The Young America’s Foundation. They donated a library to Rona Barrett’s Golden Inn and Village, among many other charitable contributions over the years.

Robert Jackson is survived by his wife of fifty-six years Carol, children Linda Jackson Pitz, Tracey Jackson, Wendy Buscaglia, Robert Jones, Leslie Jones, Tracy Darrimon, and Kelly Delany. He has fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions a Memorial to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name can be made to the Rona Barrett Foundation or any of the charities above.

