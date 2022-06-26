JACOBS, Jeannine Marie

Jeannine Marie Jacobs passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2022 after a short illness. Born on November 30, 1940, Jeannine (“J9”) grew up in Lincoln, NE where she attended Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. After graduating from UNL she began her teaching career, was married to Richard Jacobs, and had two beautiful daughters, Susi and Lisa. In 1977 Jeannine relocated to Santa Barbara where she became a Director at Work Training Programs, Inc. She loved Santa Barbara and fully embraced the California spirit, epitomized by the yellow convertible VW bug (with a racing stripe!) that she buzzed around town in. Once her grandbabies started arriving, she moved up to the Bay Area, and settled in Larkspur, CA. She was a constant in her grandsons’ lives and was their #1 fan always! She quickly became a part of the St. Patrick’s Church community and their St. Vincent De Paul volunteers and began working in her “third career,” as an office manager for the periodontal practices of Dr. Barry Wootton and Dr. Ana Amaya in Kentfield, retiring in 2019. In late 2021, Jeannine moved to Clearwater at Sonoma Hills in Rohnert Park, CA. Always ready for a laugh, her yearly holiday letters and the themed pictures of the family were an annual tradition, eagerly anticipated by friends and family alike.

Jeannine is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Wanda Fenton, her brother Danny Fenton and her grandson, Evan Lynam. Survived by her adoring brother Jerry Fenton, her daughters Susi (Nick) Lynam and Lisa Jacobs, her grandsons Ryan Holmes, Bobby (Rian) Lynam, Daniel Lynam and Sam Lynam and her great-granddaughter Harper Evan Lynam, plus a wonderful group of nephews and nieces and their families.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Jeannine’s life at St. Patrick’s Church, 114 King Street, Larkspur, CA on Monday, July 11 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church hall. In honor of Jeannine, we encourage you to wear bright colors as we celebrate her! Per Jeannine’s wishes, memorial donations may be made to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals Foundation, in memory of Evan Richard Lynam.