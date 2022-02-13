JACOBSEN, Glen Martin

Glen Martin Jacobsen, pillar of the Santa Ynez Valley community, passed peacefully with Michele by his side at their Solvang home January 12th, 2022. His valiant and stoic battle against the debilitating effects of Multiple Systems Atrophy was an amazing testament to his great strength and character.

Born June 25th, 1957 to Knud and Elisabeth Jacobsen of Solvang, Glen is survived by his daughters Lauren (Ethan) Smith, Lexi (Sean) Ratliff, and Laina Jacobsen; father Knud; sisters Esther Jacobsen (Mark) Bates, Mary (Robert) Place; nieces, nephews and cousins. Glen was predeceased by his mother in 2013.

Glen led a life driven by his love for family and friends, his pride of Solvang’s heritage, patriotism of his country, and his insatiable desire to embrace adventure and the incredible wonders of life. His most proud role was husband to his beloved and devoted wife and caregiver Michele and father to his cherished daughters. Most recently, Glen rejoiced in the birth of his first grandchild Colette Smith.

Throughout our valley stand many permanent testaments to Glen in the form of concrete structures which he built during his many years as owner and operator of KJ Concrete. Glen loved to cook and was often found sharing his skills as a master at the oak pit, known to friend and family for his quick wit and easy smile.

Living a life dedicated to service, Glen was Past President of the Solvang Lodge of the Danish Brotherhood of America, Past Chief of the Vikings of Solvang, and Board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation. Additionally, for nearly half a century he actively participated in the planning and execution of Solvang’s annual Danish Days celebration. He and Michele were honored as 2018 Danish Days Grand Marshals. Glen was named Volunteer of the Year by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce in 2016 for his community service.

A community celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Glen’s dearest organizations: Viking Charities of Solvang, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation Organization, Solvang Lodge of the Danish Brotherhood of America, Solvang Danish Days Foundation or Bethania Lutheran Church.