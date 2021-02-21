JAHNKE, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Jahnke of Santa Barbara passed away quietly at home on January 23, 2021.

Betty was born to the late Percy Lewis Jones and Jeannette Jones, in Nanticoke, PA, on March 24, 1924. Following high school, she graduated from Philadelphia Nursing School as a surgical nurse in 1945.

Betty married Edward John Jahnke, Jr in 1946 in Philadelphia PA. His career as a United States Army Physician took them on a circuitous route from Walter Reed Army Hospital to various locations before returning to Walter Reed in 1960. Following his retirement from the Army in 1967 they relocated to Santa Barbara where a new career and community became their home.

Betty is survived by her six children and their spouses, eighteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her husband in 2012.

Her journey in life began in a humble rural setting where extended family were the web of life, and life was good. That security was shaken when her father, a member of the Fire Department and very active in rescue efforts, after a major flood contracted Typhus and died shortly after. Betty was twelve. Her mother returned to work as a school teacher and Perc, her eldest brother, returned from college to help support the family. These events helped establish Betty’s fierce independence and her embrace of life.

Over the years, Betty wore many hats: daughter, student, wife, employee, mother, homemaker, leader, friend, the list goes on. With each one she experienced the blessings and challenges inherently involved and taught us the freedom of choice. This lesson was increasingly clear as she reached her ‘golden years’ where the frailty of her body became evident. She chose not to wallow but to embrace life. Each challenge acknowledged, wrestled with, and then accepted. She chose to be grateful.

Santa Barbara was the second half of her and Ed’s journey. BSF, Honeycomb, Hume Lake Christian Camp, various churches in town all became central to Betty. Once Ed retired from his second career, they traveled to Israel with Lon Solomon multiple times enjoying the privilege of seeing things face-to-face. Her favorite family celebration was her Christmas Eve Party. The scriptures read, communion served, and the “one-gift to open” rule observed.

On the 19th of January, we brought her home from the hospital. She was euphoric; so happy to be home and see her garden again. Home where all the family gatherings and parties with piñatas, food and silly hats transformed a structure into a place of belonging. She loved her “lunch bunch crowd” and her friend who drove her around town to admire flowering trees. She loved her family and those she drew in as adopted members. Her wish for all who knew her to know: God is good and she was content.

There is no service planned. Betty was famous for sending cards. Instead of gifts consider sending a card to let someone know you are thinking of them.