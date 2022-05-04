JAHNKE, Tillie Manda

KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA 12/8/1926 – 4/12/2022

With a kiss goodnight from her loving husband, and a promise to go home soon, Tillie did just that. On April 12th, 2022, she was called home, peacefully healed and whole, to her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. We embrace the evidence of God’s goodness throughout her life, one which left a legacy of loyal devotion and a heart of service.

Tillie Jahnke was born on December 8th, 1926 in Waldeck, Saskatchewan, Canada to Nicolai and Helena Friesen, the 8th of 10 children in her family. Her childhood was challenged by the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and her father’s untimely death in a train accident. The family then moved to Herbert where she finished her last two years of high school. It was there that she met an ex-military soldier, named Curt. They dated for 4 years, attending Bethel College in Kansas, and then married the summer of 1948. Over the next 73 years together Curt and Tillie roamed the country from Idaho to Omaha, Kansas City and Fargo, before settling in Santa Barbara. Along the way, they welcomed the blessing of 5 children, and Tillie used her degree in Home Economics and Textile Arts to creatively design each dwelling with fabrics and furnishings. Her gifts of hospitality and service blessed many ministries for the churches they faithfully attended. The family enjoyed several adventures in world travel, including living abroad in Switzerland for one year. In 1990, their home and all of their memories were destroyed in the Painted Cave Fire, except for a pair of ceramic doves, unscathed. Tillie leaned into her faith in the Lord, and assurance He would see her through this trial, as well as several life threatening health issues. She modeled a life surrendered to her Creator, open to sharing her gifts, and always ready for the next adventure. One of her mottos shared with Curt stated, “Every dream comes with wings.” She would want to encourage all to keep dreaming, and to then, fly. Isaiah 40:31

Tillie is survived by her husband, Curt, her five children Errol, Bobbie, Kevin, Lisa, and Tim, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

We would also like to gratefully acknowledge the welcoming support for the past two years from The Golden Inn and Village community in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Please join us Wednesday, May 11, 2022 for a 10:00 graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Solvang, CA, followed by an 11:00 memorial service and reception at Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church, Solvang, CA. Officiated by pastors, Bob Parks and John Coulombe. Questions, or RSVP to tilliememorial@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials honoring Tillie be made to Global School of Sports Ministry (Russ Carr, P.O. Box 1271, Forest, VA 24551), or to Athletes in Action CRU (Gus and Suzy Hermes c/o CRU, 100 Lake Hart Dr.,

Orlando, FL 32832).