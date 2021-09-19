Jail experiences COVID-19 outbreak

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Since Aug. 19, 65 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, said Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Of the 65 inmates, 17 have recovered, said Ms. Zick, who said the outbreak is currently being managed.

“There are currently 48 active cases among inmates in the facility that are being closely monitored by medical staff,” Ms. Zick said in a news release. “These individuals are isolated for a minimum of 14 days and monitored by medical staff. All exposed inmates are under quarantine and will be tested per outbreak protocol.”

She said four custodial staff members have tested positive since Aug. 19. The Santa Barbara County public health officer has directed daily antigen testing for all custodial staff for the next three days. On the third day, a decision is expected on whether daily testing is required.

Ms. Zick said the investigation into the outbreak began Aug. 20 when 11 inmates and one staff member tested positive in the jail’s South Module.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is helping the Sheriff’s Office to contain the outbreak with antigen testing kits, testing personnel and oversight of mitigation efforts.

