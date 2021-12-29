Jail outbreak now totals 119

SANTA BARBARA — Custody staff at the Main Jail have identified an additional 38 COVID-19 positive inmates since the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s update last week on the outbreak.

Twenty-eight inmates have recovered since then, and four inmates have been released from custody, according to a news release on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates in this outbreak to 119 with 87 active cases.

Only 22 of the inmates are symptomatic, and none of them have required hospitalization. Of the remaining 97 inmates, 96 are asymptomatic, and one refused to disclose if they were experiencing symptoms.

All COVID-19 positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath partners, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

— Forrest McFarland