Jail’s COVID-19 outbreak cleared

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County has cleared its Main Jail of all active COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak that began Oct. 31, according to the Sheriff's Office. The ending total number of cases was eight. — Forrest McFarland