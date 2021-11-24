Home Local Jail’s COVID-19 outbreak cleared
Local

Jail’s COVID-19 outbreak cleared

by Forrest McFarland 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County has cleared its Main Jail of all active COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak that began Oct. 31, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The ending total number of cases was eight.

— Forrest McFarland

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More