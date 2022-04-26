‘James and the Giant Peach’ at La Cumbre

SANTA BARBARA — The play “James and the Giant Peach” will open May 6 at La Cumbre Junior High School’s JoAnn Caines Theatre.

This production is a collaboration of La Cumbre Junior High, Providence School Performing Arts and the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts.

The show has been double cast with the actors known as the London cast performing at 7 p.m. May 6 and 2 p.m. May 8. The New York cast will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. May 7.

General admission costs $15. Tickets for students and staff cost $5.

To purchase, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/64198.

For more information, email aescamilla@providencesb.org or info@sbsopa.com or elibera@sbunified.org.

— Katherine Zehnder