07/28/1959 – 09/14/2010

In Loving Memory

JAMES ANDREW POWELL, SR.

“Shorty”

He had a nature you could not help loving

And a heart that was purer than gold

And to those who knew him and loved him

His memory will never grow cold.

WE LOVE YOU DAD & MISS YOU BEYOND WORDS

Your Wife, Daughters, Son & Grandchildren