James Andrew Powell Sr. “Shorty”

July 28, 1959 – Sept 14, 2010

They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. For no-one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles, no-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something so there will not be any doubt you are so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. Close in our hearts you will always be loved and remembered every day.

You made an ever-lasting impact in all those who had the pleasure of meeting you and those who were a part of your life. The past 10 years family and friends always have a memory to share of you and for that we are grateful, you had a heart of gold and a personality that was pure we miss your big goofy smile and waving to you as we would see you in your green “tonka” truck on the road Your Memory Always Will Be Forever!

Your wife Sema Powell daughters Vanessa Powell-Lorca (Joshua), Irene Romero, Cristina Madrigal (Jose) Son James Powell Jr. Grandchildren Jessica, Maria, Elianna, Alyssa, Alexis, Exandra, Robert, Nevaeh, Jose Jr, Savannah, Lianna, Alanna