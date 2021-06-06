Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters James Buckley’s great column
James Buckley’s great column

Santa Barbara News-Press Letters
I enjoy reading the “Voices” section of the News-Press every Sunday.  To me, it is almost worth the price of my subscription. 

This Sunday (May 30), I especially enjoyed reading James Buckley’s column on the Republican’s best qualified candidates for their party’s presidential nomination.

I agreed almost completely with his assessment, except I would have stopped my list after his top two picks, Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis. To show that I am not sexist (as conservatives are often accused of being by liberal Democrats), my third choice would have been South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had she not blundered by vetoing a bill that would have restricted girl’s sports to biological females.  Why, oh why, did she do that?  

 James A. Webster

 Santa Barbara

