James Richman guest artist at Poppies Art and Gifts

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured are some of the works of James Richman, who is serving as the guest artist for September at Poppies Art and Gifts.

James Richman is the guest artist for September at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., in Ojai.

Mr. Richman, who lives in Ojai, paints portraits and local landscapes in oils. While many of his landscapes depict Ojai locations, he also paints in other settings, such as Lake Tahoe, Santa Ynez Valley, Manchester-by-the-Sea in Massachusetts and the Big Horn Mountains near Shell, Wy.

Mr. Richman, who strives to give viewers a reflection of approachable beauty and serenity, currently serves as the vice president of the board of trustees of the Ojai Valley Museum.

Poppies Art and Gifts carries locally made jewelry, photography of Ojai and other places, paintings, pottery, décor, books by local authors and more.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Wednesday. Shop online at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Marilyn McMahon