JAMS to present reggae concert to benefit scholarship fund

SANTA BARBARA — Jasmine’s Alternative Music School is presenting a reggae concert to benefit its scholarship fund at 6 p.m. Saturday at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St.

Featured will be three local favorites – Cornerstone, One2Tree and King Zero. Tickets, which are $25, are available at www.sohosb.com.

The goal of JAMS is to educate, inspire and heal through participatory musical experiences for all ages in a creative and caring environment. One of the programs is JAMS Teen Night, which takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at the JAMS studio, 631½ N. Milpas St.

JAMS’s programs are free and open to all teenagers, who will have the opportunity to meet other young musicians, play music together, have fun and potentially form bands. All participants have a chance to play, choosing from the many instruments available. Call JAMS at 805-252-0562 or visit www.jamsmusic.org for more information.

“Music transforms lives and creates community among all ages. Learning and playing music provides a much needed social and creative environment, along with a sense of belonging,” said Nancy Earle, JAMS executive director. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the Santa Barbara community.”

– Marilyn McMahon