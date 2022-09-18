Jan. 6 Select Committee is a farce

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is a partisan show trial and star chamber proceeding controlled and conducted by partisan leftist Democrats and a few Never Trumpers. It’s created and controlled by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Its purpose is not to find out the true causes of the Jan. 6 2020, incident at the Capitol, but to get President Donald Trump and to end the Make America Great Again Movement, a Capitalist American First Movement, as opposed to the Leftist Democrat Big Government Socialist Movement.

The House Republican leadership was not allowed to select committee members. The committee is a true star chamber proceeding, as it debases due process, the rules of law and the rules of evidence, it deals in: hearsay, conjecture, opinion, false narratives, false claims, non-collaborated claims, lack of cross examination of witness, denial of exculpatory evidence, witness threats and intimidation, denial of Republican-sought witness testimony (Nancy Pelosi’s role) and specious sophist argument.

It’s similar to the two failed Trump Star Chamber Impeachment Trials and the failed Russia Investigation.

The House of Representatives, controlled by leftist Democrats, has its lowest public confidence rating in history.

We are faced with a growing national debt, now more than $32 Trillion, high inflation, high energy costs, recession and stagflation, an open border invasion, resulting in human trafficking and slavery and a deadly drug crisis all directed by the Mexican cartels, a national crime crisis, education problems, health care problems, the coming insolvency of Social Security and Medicare and the threats of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran — all of which the present Democratic members of the Senate and House, as well as Uncle Joe Biden, are incapable of resolving.

H. T. Bryan

Ventura