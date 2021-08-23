‘Jan and Dean’s Beach Party’ at the Lobero Theatre

COURTESY PHOTO

Jan and Dean’s Beach Party is planned for at the Lobero Theatre.

SANTA BARBARA — Long Man Productions will present “Jan and Dean’s Beach Party!” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The concert will feature the greatest hits by Jan & Dean and the Beach Boys. Songs will vary from “Barbara Ann” to “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” “Good Vibrations,” “I Get Around” and “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

“We’ve performed at the Santa Barbara County Bowl, but never at the Lobero Theatre,” Dean said in a news release. “I’ve read it is the oldest theater in California with a stunningly beautiful interior.

“I look forward to seeing everyone at the concert,” the surf music legend said. “It’s going to be a really fun night!”

Performers include current and former singers and players from The Beach Boys, the Brian Wilson Band.

“When you look at the history of surf music, clearly Dick Dale paved the way and The Beach Boys made it a nationwide phenomenon, but it was Jan & Dean that ignited the torch when they released ‘Surf City,’ and it bolted to No. 1,” Erik Long, the show’s producer, said. “It is a great honor to produce a concert for the torchbearers.”

Tickets cost $52 and $62. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

Those attending the concert are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the concert. This is required of everyone, including children 12 and younger.

— Dave Mason