Janski-Johnson earns Navy League Scholarship

The Santa Barbara Navy League Board of Directors approved granting a USS California scholarship award to U.S. Navy spouse Jaden Janski-Johnson.

It is the first such award for this command.

Ms. Janski-Johnson’s spouse, MMN2 Ian Stuertz, USN is stationed on board the USS CALIFORNIA (SSN 781). Ms. Janski-Johnson met her spouse at UCSB when enrolled as an undergraduate student in their computer engineering program.

Ms. Janski-Johnson wrote in her scholarship essay: “Five hundred dollars in the hands of a part-time working, sailor-supporting graduate student really can make a difference. … The difference between picking up an extra shift at work or being able to take the night off to study for an exam.”

Ms. Janski-Johnson is completing a master’s in education. She and her spouse, MMN2 Stuertz, USN reside in New England while finishing her last semester of graduate work.

The USS CALIFORNIA (SSN 781) is one of 12 military adopted units that the Santa Barbara Navy League supports.

— Gerry Fall