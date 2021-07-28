Japan ahead of U.S. in gold medals

Japan remains ahead of the U.S. and China in gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

As of Tuesday (day 4), Japan had 10 gold medals. The U.S. and China were in second place with nine gold medals each.

But if you count all the medals (including the silver and bronze medals), the U.S. was in first place Tuesday with 25. That includes eight silver and eight bronze.

As of Tuesday, China placed second in the medal count with 21 medals.

On Tuesday:

— American gymnastics star Simone Biles, the reigning all-around Olympics gold medalist, dropped out of the team final because of an undefined medical issue. Olympics organizers said she would be evaluated for future contests.

The Russian gymnastics team, meanwhile, took the gold medal with a score of 169.528. The U.S. team won the silver with 166.096. The bronze went to Great Britain, which scored 164.096.

It was the first since 2008 that American gymnasts didn’t win the team gold medal.

— The U.S. team’s Lydia Jacoby, 17, won the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

Today, Katie Ledecky was to try to be the first woman to win the Olympic gold medal in a new women’s event: the 1,500-meter freestyle.

And if it beats France in the women’s semifinal, the U.S. 3X3 basketball team could be in a gold-medal match.

In men’s basketball, the Americans are taking on Iran after their loss to France.

email: dmason@newspress.com