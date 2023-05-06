JARRARD, Elizabeth Ann

1936 – 2023

Elizabeth Ann Jarrard was born to Ferdinand and Pauline Stratton in Zionsville, Indiana where she lived with her three siblings, Frank, David and Phyllis. She graduated high school at 16 and held several jobs from babysitting to writing for the Zionsville Times while attending college classes.

At 18, after a particularly harrowing snow storm, Betty Ann and her best friend Beth drove to California. During her time in Orange County, she enjoyed hobbies including her time in a “pots and pans” band, which was featured in the local paper. Next, she worked for Centrolic School District in Buena Park, California as a mail mimeo clerk at the District Office where she met Raymond Dennis Jarrard (husband of 60 years). Later, she was promoted to school secretary where she worked until she “retired” to start her family.

After living in El Segundo, Bakersfield, and San Luis Obispo, she landed in Santa Barbara in 1978. She lovingly raised three girls, Kim, Katherine and Linda, while caring for her beloved pets (too many to name) and avidly volunteered for school and animal rescues, including BUNS. She was thrilled to become Nana and spent as much time as she could with her grandkids who adored her undivided attention.

Sweet as a saint, Betty touched so many lives and many considered her to be their “second mom,” always there to listen and support not only family, but friends. Her patience, sense of humor and gentle spirit will be remembered and celebrated every day that she’s missed. Those who knew her are grateful they got to be loved by her so unconditionally and unselfishly.

So gentle, yet unassumingly stronger than steel, Betty was a cancer survivor for more than 20 years. This wasn’t the first or even the second time she’d cheated death. In fact, by 10, she’d already survived measles, mumps, chicken pox and scarlet fever. One tough cookie, she even made it look easy to get knee surgery in her late 70s. After being diagnosed with cancer again in August, Betty continued to fight the aggressive stage 4 disease, being expertly treated at UCLA, Samarkand, and the Ridley Tree Cancer Center before finally losing her battle with cancer on April 30th. Never wanting to be the center of attention, even in death, she discreetly and gracefully slipped away during the cover of night surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Dennis Jarrard, her children Kim Schmitt (Chris) of Washington, Katheirne Hilzer (Tom) of Santa Barbara, Linda Barger (Bob) of San Diego and her grandchildren Alanna and Elizabeth Hilzer and Kalea and Mak Barger.

If desired, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Humane Society, BUNS or the local Animal Shelter.

Services will be held in Santa Barbara at Our Lady of Sorrows at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8th.