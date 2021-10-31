JARRETTE, Ruth Helen Anderson

DECEMBER 21, 1924 – OCTOBER 7, 2021

Ruth Helen Anderson Jarrette, a resident of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley since 1996, passed away peacefully at her home on October 7 at the age of 96.

Ruth was born in Los Angeles, California on December 21, 1924 to Carl and Edith (Ives) Anderson.

She married Roy Estone Jarrette on January 12, 1945. They had 3 children, and moved to Manhattan Beach, CA in 1954. As a young woman, Ruth had a colorful and diverse career. She spent 14 years in the fashion industry at Rose Marie Reid Swimsuits (RMR) with many different positions. She modeled swim suits, served as secretary to the president, travelled extensively doing staff training, and assisted when the company first started into television. She worked at RMR until her husband, Roy’s, passing in 1963.

Ruth married her second husband, James Leon Couch, in 1965. They lived in Palos Verdes Estates and were together for 17 years. In 1968 she spent the summer working as secretary to movie actress, Ginger Rogers, at her home in Beverly Hills. Her most fulfilling job began in 1982 (until 1996) when she became Executive Assistant to legendary real estate developer, Shurl Curci, President of Transpacific Development Company in Torrance, CA.

Ruth joined Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1992 in Palos Verdes. When she moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1996, she transferred into the Mission Canyon Chapter in Santa Barbara. In 2014 she assisted and became an Organizing member of the Refugio del Cielo Chapter in the Santa Ynez Valley, where she once served as Chaplain. She was an active member of this chapter through 2019.

Ruth also worked at Tatiana Maria Gallery in “downtown” Los Olivos for 10 years. She could often be seen by local residents walking around town twice daily with 3 whippet dogs.

Ruth has been an active member of the Christian Science Society of Solvang and served as Reading Room Librarian for

many years.

Ruth is survived by her brother, Carl Anderson, Jr.; daughter, Dana (Jarrette) Dietel & son-in-law, Kurt Dietel; son David Jarrette & daughter-in-law, Dianne Jarrette; son, Richard Jarrette and step-daughter, Jamie Couch Gong. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family deeply, and was dearly loved

in return.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Saturday, November 13th for family and friends. Please contact Ruth’s daughter, Dana, for information at dldietel@yahoo.com.