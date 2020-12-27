JARYL CHARLES “DAVID” WESTON

8/5/87 — 12/29/12

You were 5 years old when Beauty and The Beast came out and it was your favorite movie. You would make me watch it over and over and we knew every song, word for word. It’s been 8 years since you’ve passed and the pain isn’t as bad now, and although I’ve tried numerous times to watch the movie, 2 minutes in, I have to turn it off because the memories of my little brother are too sensitive. I wish you were here to tease about it, but I’m glad I have all the memories I have of you. We truly miss you little brother, you’ll never be forgotten. Love, Big Brother Jabari, Mom and Papa Bill