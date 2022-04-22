Jason Jewell tapped to lead rail agency

COURTESY PHOTO

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner makes stops in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Jason Jewell is the new interim managing director of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.

Mr. Jewell, who has been serving as the LOSSAN Agency’s chief financial officer, was unanimously appointed by the agency’s board. His effective date was Monday.

The LOSSAN Agency advocates to improve passenger rail service and oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, which stops in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, among other destinations.

The agency’s rail corridor spans 351 miles and covers six counties, making it the second-busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the U.S.

Mr. Jewell will balance the management and operations of the LOSSAN Agency while continuing as its chief financial officer.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the LOSSAN Agency as the interim managing director,” Mr. Jewell said in a statement. “I am committed to working closely with the LOSSAN board and staff to advance the agency’s goals, including the further restoration of the Pacific Surfliner service as travel demands increase while also advancing projects that will benefit the LOSSAN rail corridor both now and in the future.”

Mr. Jewell previously held finance and accounting management positions with the Orange County Transportation Authority before joining the LOSSAN Agency.

He replaced Donna DeMartino, who had served as managing director since January 2020.

The Pacific Surfliner train includes multiple round trips between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, although a throughway bus is used on some routes.

More on its routes and schedule can be found at pacificsurfliner.com.

