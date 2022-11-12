JAUREGUI, Jose Manuel

June 29 1953 – October 21 2022

Born and raised as a Santa Barbara local. Born to the late Lupe Sanchez Jauregui. Manny was blessed with a large family of 12 and three children. He was a loving Father, Brother, Grandfather and Son. He worked for the USPS for 30+ years. He continued to show hard work and dedication for his family throughout his entire life. Forever in our hearts…

Services will be held at SB Seventh Day Adventist, 425 Arroyo Rd. Santa Barbara Ca 93110, Sunday, Nov. 13th, 2022 at 1pm.