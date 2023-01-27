Home Life Jazz trio at Crush Bar & Tap
COURTESY PHOTO
Nicole Lvoff, above, is the vocalist with the Nicole Lvoff Jazz Trio, which will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at  Crush Bar & Tap, 1120 A State St., Santa Barbara. Ms. Lvoff sings jazz standards and bossa nova with fellow musicians. There is no cover.
