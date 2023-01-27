Jazz trio at Crush Bar & Tap

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTONicole Lvoff, above, is the vocalist with the Nicole Lvoff Jazz Trio, which will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Crush Bar & Tap, 1120 A State St., Santa Barbara. Ms. Lvoff sings jazz standards and bossa nova with fellow musicians. There is no cover. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘Colors of Love’ at Center Stage Theater next post Calendar Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.