Jean-Pierre named White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary at the White House, will succeed Jen Psaki as press secretary later this month.

The White House announced Thursday the promotion of Ms. Jean-Pierre to press secretary and assistant to the president. She had been serving as a principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president.

Ms. Jean-Pierre will take over the role as White House press secretary on May 13 following the departure of Ms. Psaki.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” President Joe Biden said. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time, and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

Ms. Jean-Pierre is a longtime adviser to President Biden, having served in his current administration, on the campaign trail and while he was vice president. She is a former chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and political analyst for NBC and MSNBC.

Jen Psaki reportedly will join MSNBC after she leaves the White House.

She worked for former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s presidential campaign as a deputy campaign manager, served as a campaign manager for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiative and served on staff for multiple members of the New York City Council.

Ms. Jean-Pierre will be the first black woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the role as White House press secretary, Ms. Psaki said.

“Representation matters, and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible,” Ms. Psaki said on social media.

“She is passionate. She is smart, and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing mom and human,” she continued. “Plus, she has a great sense of humor.”

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” President Biden said. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen (for) her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.”

The White House also announced Anita Dunn would return as a senior adviser and assistant to the president. where she will help advance the president’s policy and communications objectives. Ms. Dunn is a founding member and partner of the communications and consulting firm SKDK.

