Jeff Bridges reports cancer in remission

Oscar award-winning actor and local Montecito resident Jeff Bridges announced earlier this week that his cancer is in remission.

And he said he’s on the road to recovery from the long-term effects of COVID-19.

In a new post to his website (jeffbridges.com), the actor announced his 9- by 12-inch tumor “shrunk down to the size of a marble” and that his COVID illness is in the “rearview mirror.” He shared details in the post about his road to recovery from COVID “Long Haulers” syndrome after he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January.

“COVID kicked my a** pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” the actor wrote.

Mr. Bridges shared that after contracting COVID-19 in January, he spent five weeks in the hospital recovering. His wife, who also contracted the virus, spent five days in the hospital.

The actor said it’s likely they contracted the virus from the health center where he receives chemotherapy treatment, as he was alerted by the center that he could have been exposed to COVID-19 during the first week of January.

Mr. Bridges said the illness got him close to the “pearly gates” because of his weakened immune system.

“My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” the actor wrote.

He also shared details about his difficult recovery in the post, noting that he’s been working with a therapist to get off oxygen assistance. Until recently, Mr. Bridges said he has needed oxygen just to walk around.

Throughout his recovery, Mr. Bridges shared that he had a goal of walking his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle without needing oxygen assistance. The actor happily reported that he was able to reach this goal and even completed the father/daughter dance without oxygen. He shared a video of the dance with the post.

Now that the actor is well on the road to recovery from cancer and COVID-19, he announced he’s getting back to work on “The Old Man,” a TV series he is starring in and producing. The FX series was scheduled to premiere this year but was postponed due to the actor’s illness.

After surviving COVID-19 and beating cancer, Mr. Bridges reflected on how his “brush with mortality” gave him a new perspective on life.

“Life is brief and beautiful,” he wrote. “Love is all around us, and available at all times.”

