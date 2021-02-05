JEFFREY VINCENT CIANFRONE

- The love for his son burned brighter than the light of the sun, the moon, and the stars.
- He was an indisputably gifted musician that the world is now deprived of his mastery over tone.
- His family was everything to him. He never stopped supporting us; even through his numerous pain-wracking ailments that left his hands in constant agony.
- He was a friend of nature, to which all the woodland critters he sheltered, fed and looked after would attest to if they could speak.
- His intelligence and vast depths of nigh-inconcievable esoteric knowledge could fill a library.
- The Sharpness of his wit was enough to make quick work of any befuddlement of that which is true and real.
- His artistic prowess over painting was truly something to behold along side his inspiring ability to write and flex his vivid imagination
- His place was here on the Earth-Plane tending to his grove-like acre which was where he raised his son who sadly was only graced with a mere 22 years of his father’s seeming omnipotence.
- His legacy will be one of love, incredible knowledge, and, musical talent that which lay dormant in his son’s blood will soon be released.
- Sadly the one form of physical healing his son was not able to comfort his pain with the rubbing and massaging of his body was his heart which had drummed its final beats during the humblest of tasks; procuring water for his family
- He now enjoys the eternal comfort of nirvana in the golden presence of his past brothers and sisters as well as his mother who’d past a short five tear-sodden days prior to his ascension
- Though the day his spirit departed from his physical body in the arms of his son who watched the brightest flame in the universe snuffed out by god, taking nearly all of his strength with him in the process… the people he knew in life now pledge their service in rekindling that lost strength so that his legacy may still continue on in the son he woke, breathed and slept for.
- His musical Prowess knew no equal. He’d spent his entire young life as early as 14 years old refining his acoustic, electric guitars and fretless base along with his ability to dominate any keyboard his fingers touch with undeniable precision the likes of which were considered by many as utter passion of the highest art form of musical composition.
-To this day not a day goes by where in his wife and son left behind back down here on earth miss him and wish with all the weight of their souls that he were still here in his physical body.
- We miss you more than anything else and we miss your guidance through life most of all.
-Adriana and Aaron Cianfrone.