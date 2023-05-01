Jemma, the plucky mermaid

Santa Barbara author’s book has environmental message for children

“Jemma and the Mermaid’s Call” is the story of a high-spirited mermaid who loves living in her ocean world.

Continuing its book launch series, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting a reading and craft workshop to promote “Jemma and the Mermaid’s Call” by local author Laura VonDracek and illustrated by Matthew King.

The event begins at 1 p.m. May 13 on the museum patio, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

After a reading by Ms. VonDracek, participants can purchase the book and have it autographed by the author as well as create mermaid bookmarks to take home. The event is free, but registration is required by emailing reservations@sbmm.org or online at sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events.

“Jemma and the Mermaid’s Call” is the story of a plucky and high-spirited mermaid who loves living in her ocean world. Whether exploring for treasure or swimming along with her many marine friends, she delights in the beautiful underwater landscape and bountiful sea life that surrounds her until one day when darkness encompasses her home.

As she swims off to investigate this mystery, she bumps up against the huge problem above her — a giant floating island of trash. Not knowing how to solve this far-reaching dilemma by herself, she calls together all the sea life and Mer tribes of the world, and, as a group, they hatch a plan to clean up the mess.

Participants will get to make mermaid bookmarks at a workshop promoting “Jemma and the Mermaid’s Call” at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

“This delightful, beautifully illustrated tale has an important environmental message for children, highlighting this very real issue but also containing a can-do spirit and hopeful outcome. This is definitely a must read book!” according to reviewer Kirson Levinsohn, executive director of New Haven Reads,

Autographed copies of the hardcover book, which is designed for children ages 4-9 as well as ocean-lovers of all ages, will be available on the day of the event for $24.99.

Born and raised in New York along the waterways of the Atlantic Ocean and Long Island Sound, Ms. VonDracek now calls Santa Barbara home and can often be found walking and cleaning up beaches while searching for sea glass treasures to incorporate into her art.

As an artist, she loves using her hands and imagination with a variety of materials, including ceramic, stones, sea glass, old bottles, feathers, driftwood and more.

Ms. VonDracek, who has been journaling for most of her life, sees writing as a necessary and important part of her creative life.

“Approaching the blank page from a stream-of-consciousness place has always allowed me to let thoughts and feelings flow freely and find their way onto the page and then into visual form,” she said.

The avid swimmer has long been fascinated by mermaids, and as a lover of all waterways — oceans, seas, rivers, brooks, lakes — and the earth itself, she found it natural and fitting to incorporate so many personally meaningful elements into this story.

“As the condition of our earth and its waterways, along with the life within them, is facing environmental harm, we must all do what we can to clean up our earth, our oceans and our homes so we can continue to enjoy the beauty and life they offer us,” she said.

Jemma’s story is Ms. VonDracek’s effort to transform her personal journaling into the public storytelling world.

In her own words, “So here I am/we are . . . a writer becomes an author, and a mermaid becomes a community leader!”

