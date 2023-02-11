Jen Brown joins Scholarship Foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Jen Brown

SANTA BARBARA — Jen Brown, a retired attorney whose legal work over two decades included high-profile litigation spanning multiple continents, has joined the board of directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Ms. Brown received bachelor’s degrees in political science and communications at the University of Washington before earning a law degree at Gonzaga University School of Law. After briefly serving as a law clerk at Snohomish County Superior Court in Everett, Wash., she was named associate attorney at the firm of Gardner Bond Trabolsi & St. Louis in Seattle.

Ms. Brown went on to become a partner at the global law firm Cozen O’Connor, and later served as associate general counsel for Patriot National Insurance Group, where she oversaw London market and U.S. insurance coverage matters, including NFL concussion lawsuits.

In recent years she has supported education-based nonprofits in Santa Barbara, Munich, Cape Town and Seattle, including the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“Jen has an infectious energy and can-do spirit, qualities that obviously served her well throughout her impressive career, and which have already made her a popular addition to our organization,” saidMary Dwyer, interim Scholarship Foundation president and CEO. “We are extremely pleased to have her as a board member.”

— Marilyn McMahon