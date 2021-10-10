JENKINS, Frederick C.

Frederick C. Jenkins, born December 30, 1925, died peacefully in his home in Santa Barbara on September 8, 2021. He was 95. His wife of 60 years, Muriel Jenkins, died 10 years before him. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Carol and Betsy Jenkins; 3 grandchildren, Caitlin and Lane Hollister and Michael Jenkins-Guarnieri; and 4 great-grandchildren, Emory and Devon Guarnieri, and Lander and Emerson Hollister.

Fred served almost 4 years as an aviation cadet in the US Navy and was Honorably Discharged from Corpus Christi Texas to pursue an Engineering degree at Steven’s Institute of Technology in New Jersey. His 30-year career as a Mechanical Engineer with Exxon was highlighted with overseas assignments in Italy, Holland, England, and Venezuela, where he had many wonderful adventures with his family.

Fred will live on in our hearts – his kindness, humor, intelligence, and warmth were qualities immediately felt by all who knew him. He was principled, unpretentious, independent, and proud. We learned many things as we watched him transition to old age: most importantly, we saw how gratitude eased the way. Fred was grateful for everything people did for him. When one of us made him a meal or helped him take a walk, we inevitably received a heartfelt, “Thank you, thank you!” He said these were his 2 favorite words. He will be deeply missed.

Private memorial services were held by his immediate family.