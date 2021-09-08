JENKINS, Marcella Ann (Fallon)

Marcella Ann Jenkins passed away peacefully on Monday August 30, 2021 in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born in Redfield, South Dakota on August 30, 1949 to Genevieve and Edward Fallon.

Marcy attended grade school at St Mary’s Catholic Boarding School in Zell, S.D. and high school in Redfield S.D. In 1968, Marcy completed college at Dakota State and earned a degree in physical education. During her college career, Marcy also competed in the Miss South Dakota state pageant and was selected as Miss Congeniality. After graduation, Marcy moved on to become a high school teacher in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Two years later in 1970, Marcy pursued the Peace Corps and was sent to help the needy in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. While there, she instructed kids in reading, writing, and swimming. Early in life, Marcy was recognized as an excellent swimmer and certified lifeguard.

In 1980, Marcy married Gregory Jenkins, who was an officer in the United States Air Force. They were married for 41 years and raised two children, Marcus and Elizabeth. Marcy and Greg loved traveling and working at different Air Force bases throughout the U.S. They spent 30 years working and living in Lompoc, CA. During this time, Marcy was a fourth grade teacher at Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc. Marcy had a bright presence and quickly made friends wherever they ventured. She was fortunate to retain many of those friendships throughout her life.

Marcy will be remembered for many things: she strongly believed in supporting family and friends, was socially active and volunteered to help many people & groups in the area, and loved animals and would always ensure that they were properly cared for. Above all, Marcy will be remembered for her extreme compassion for life, her devotion to family, and the love she shared with others.

Marcy is survived by her husband Greg, son Marcus (Melissa), daughter Elizabeth (Drew), 4 grandchildren Malia, Myles, Madelyn, Tremaine, her sister Ramona, four brothers Denny, Greg, Brian, Pat, and many nieces and nephews.

Her family wishes to acknowledge the care she received from Villa Alamar Memory Care, VNA Health, and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Donations in her honor can be made to Alzheimer Association or Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.