Jennifer Faust new CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Jennifer Faust brings her leadership experience to Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara, where she’s now the CEO.

Jennifer Faust, the new CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, brings to the nonprofit an impressive mix of 25 years of strategic leadership, systems change management and fundraising.

She also brings her policy expertise and passionate advocacy for gender equity and women in leadership.

“Jen is a strategic, visionary leader and experienced community builder who will be a strong advocate for the Girls Inc. mission and for girls and women in our community,” said Tracy Jenkins, GIGSB board vice president,who helped lead the executive search process. “She is the right leader for us today, and her experience and talents will help lead us confidently into the future as Girls Inc. works to dismantle systemic gender inequity, racism and other biases that impact the rights and opportunities for girls and teens.”

Ms. Faust was hired in September and served in a consulting role for the organization through the end of the year while her family relocated to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles.

During the transition, she worked with the board and staff on special projects that continue into 2022, such as evaluating board structure and preparing to launch a strategic planning process.

Ms. Faust has also met with a variety of Girls Inc. stakeholders, including donors and program partners, to begin ongoing dialogue about how Girls Inc. can contribute even greater value to the community through program expansion opportunities and increased advocacy initiatives promoting girls’ and women’s rights.

Additionally, she offers significant experience in international social justice and policy efforts, working to secure economic and voting rights for women in Kosovo, among other countries. She also served in the U.S. Peace Corps where she organized broad-based economic empowerment movements for women’s groups in Haiti.

Most recently, Ms. Faust served as executive director for the Pacific Council on International Policy at USC. She is a women’s empowerment coach with a bachelor’s degree in business management from George Washington University and a master’s degree in political economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“I am truly fortunate to be joining Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara at this pivotal time,” Ms. Faust said. “My mission remains set on giving voice to and championing marginalized leaders to make gender inequity a thing of the past. I look forward to working with the organization’s extraordinary staff and board to elevate the important work ahead of us. Together, we will lead the next phases of Girls Inc.’s growth and impact, so all girls have the opportunities to reach their greatest potential.”

Paul Portney, GIGSB board president, said, “Watch for Jen to be a leading, influential voice and collaborator to help shape the critical community conversations around how we ensure all girls can grow up healthy, educated and independent.”

