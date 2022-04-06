JENSEN, Marvin Paul

Marvin Paul Jensen of Buellton, CA, passed away March 31st in Goleta, CA. Marvin was born in Poy Sippi, WI, August 9th, 1936, to Hulda and Nels Jensen. They became residents of California when Hulda and her three children moved to Solvang.

Marvin loved living in the Valley and met the love of his life, Geri, and married her October 31st, 1959. Everyone who knew Marvin knows how much he loved Fords, racing, and restoring old cars. He also loved taking care of his rose garden and prided himself in his green front lawn…. which you would only really understand if you ever knew how obsessed he truly was and how fondly we remember this about him.

Marvin is preceded in death by his brother Norman Jensen of Arroyo Grande, and his sister Myra Petersen of Santa Ynez, and his wife Geraldine Jensen. Marvin survived by his children; Jeff Jensen and wife Colleen of Buellton CA, and Julie Jensen Williams and husband Giles “Brad” Williams of Midland, TX. Grandchildren; Georgia Jensen, Cheyne Dolly, Nicholas Boyer, Amanda Reid, and Lindsey Claude. Great-grandchildren; Stephen Reid, Jameson Reid, and Haley Ridenour.

Funeral services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Friday April 8th, 2022.

Loper Funeral Directors