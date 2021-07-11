JENSEN, Torben

Torben Jensen’s life began September 18,1939, in Copenhagen, Denmark and ended June 5, 2021 in Westlake Village, California. Torben lived an extraordinary American dream life, having started out living under the German occupation of Denmark during WWII before immigrating to the United States, in 1951. Upon arrival, the family headed west to California, and eventually settled in Solvang in 1954. He attended and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1957, where he met his bride to be, Gloria Castillo, whom he married in 1959 and celebrated sixty-two years of marriage.

Torben was very active in his community as a member of the Jonata Elementary school board, the Santa Ynez Valley High School Booster Club, the Vikings of Solvang and the Lutheran Home Board. Torben proudly served as a member of the Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Department as a reserve officer for over ten years. He was active in youth sports, coaching Little League Baseball, YFL Football and refereeing adult and SYV High School soccer. Torben managed Birkholm’s Bakery for over thirty-seven years and after moving to Westlake Village in 1992, he then managed Bubbles Baking Company in Van Nuys for another twenty years. Torben retired in 2012 where he and Gloria became dedicated parishioners of Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Torben serving as a member of the vestry and as a senior warden for five years.

Torben enjoyed traveling the world and had a great passion for sports, especially for the Premier Soccer League. He loved instigating a good laugh and ‘watering’ the plants in the garden.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Jensen, sons Kim (Carol Krivulka) Jensen and Mike (Janna) Jensen, daughter Lisa (Rob) Johnson; his six grandchildren, Beaux Jensen, Dain Jensen, Mikaela Jensen, Lee Jensen, Raquel Johnson and Justyne Johnson; niece Carlene (Rick) Viboch and their children Brittany and Danny; his Aunt Elizabeth and cousin Richard (Semiha) Jensen and children Arif, Sara, Zahra, and Adil Jensen.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 1 Church Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA, 91362. A celebration of life will also be held in Solvang, California at the Dolphin House Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions can be made to the parish of Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, one Church Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.