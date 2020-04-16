Jeopardy! seeking local contestants

SANTA BARBARA Jeopardy!, the top rated quiz show on television, announced Wednesday that it is looking for Santa Barbara-area residents to compete on the show when it returns to the studio in the coming months.

Starting April 15, prospective contestants are encouraged to take the Jeopardy! Anytime Test, an online quiz that takes about 15 minutes to complete. It can now be taken at any time on any computer or mobile device. During registration, residents should select Santa Barbara on the drop-down list of audition cities. Those who pass the test will be placed in a pool for an invitation to a follow-up audition, which will take place when the show resumes production, according to officials.Jeopardy! and its host Alex Trebek are in their 36th season in syndication. To register and take the test, visit www.jeopardy.com/be-on-j/anytime-test. More information on the testing and audition process can also be found on the website.