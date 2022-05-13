Jerez new head coach for women’s soccer

COURTESY PHOTO

Victor Jerez

Victor Jerez is the new varsity head coach for women’s soccer at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.

He replaces Coach Bilena Brafman, who stepped down to spend time with her children and focus on one sport at PVHS, which is swimming.

Mr. Jerez has several years of coaching experience. For the 2021-2022 season, he was the junior varsity head women’s soccer coach for PVHS. In addition, he has been a coach with the Coastal Valley Soccer Club, working with multiple age groups for the last five years. He has also served on the board as a vice president.

Over the years, Mr. Jerez has mentored many children in Santa Maria. He has coached several All-Star teams throughout the Central Coast. He also volunteers for the community by helping organize soccer tournaments for the CVSC.

Coach Brafman recently saw her JV boys and JV girls win the Ocean League swim title, and the varsity boys swim team shared a co-championship with Nipomo High School for the 2021-2022 season.

— Marilyn McMahon