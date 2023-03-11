Jessica Tade to take office as maritime museum’s deputy director

COURTESY PHOTO

Jessica Tade

Jessica Tade will assume her new position Monday as deputy director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Ms. Tade is a three-time graduate of UCSB, where she received a doctorate in art history.

“Museums hold an important place in society — providing access to history while being valuable stewards of our creative endeavors. I have seen firsthand the maritime museum’s positive effect on the Santa Barbara community and am thrilled to be joining this amazing team,” Ms. Tade told the News-Press.

“My immediate previous position was managing internal communications at UC Santa Barbara,” said Ms. Tade. “But before that role, I spent more than a decade building a career with organizations either promoting the arts or providing access and opportunity to the community.

“Specifically, I served as the executive director at Casa del Herrero, a National Historic Landmark and house museum located in Montecito. During that time, I oversaw all aspects of operations, elevated the communications and brand of the organization, led development, and advanced community collaborations including the creation of the Casa’s first-ever summer arts program for kids.”

Additionally, she has served as the director of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation and the director of marketing and communications for the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

In addition to her professional positions, Ms. Tade is known for her record of community service and volunteerism. She has served on the board of directors for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and was a commissioner for the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and the Human Services Commission of Santa Barbara County.

The News-Press asked Ms. Tade about the scope of her new job.

“In this role, I will be overseeing overall operations in support of the museum’s mission. I will be primarily focused on day-to-day operations and communications while also working closely with Executive Director Greg Gorga on the implementation of the museum’s strategic plan and providing guidance in key areas including development, educational programming, and the visitor experience.”

Mr. Gorga told the News-Press in an email, “We are excited to bring Jessica Tade on board. She brings a wealth of leadership skills and creative marketing and communication ideas that will benefit the museum, and she is highly respected in Santa Barbara’s arts and cultural community of nonprofits.”

Ms. Tade spoke to her goals in this position.

“My immediate objective will be to champion and assist the continued good work of the museum — supporting my colleagues in a shared goal of promoting Santa Barbara’s rich maritime history and our community’s important connection to the Santa Barbara Channel and the ocean,” she told the News-Press.

“I have greatly enjoyed visiting the Maritime Museum with my family, and I have always considered the museum to be an incredible asset to Santa Barbara. Now, as the deputy director, I am looking forward to further engaging with the community — to enthusiastically share my passion for local history and the arts.”

