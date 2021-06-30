Jewish Federation announces July programming

COURTESY PHOTOS

“Mindfulness Meditation with Renee Golan” will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday on Zoom. It’s among the programs offered by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Read & Rendezvous Book Club will discuss “As a Driven Leaf” by Milton Steinberg at 3 p.m. July 21 on Zoom. It’s part of the Jewish Federation’s programming.

The Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara is offering a variety of programs in July.

“Mindfulness Meditation Session with Renee Golan” will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom. (It’s held on the first and third Thursdays of the month.)

For more information, go to mindfulcalifornia.com. The program is presented by the federation’s Jewish Family Service.

“Get Baked with Chef Doug — BBQ” is set for 2 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Chef Doug Weinstein will cover kosher barbecues and will be online from Hope Ranch.

RSVP to Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

The curbside “Schmooze in A Box Program” takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the federation’s parking lot, 524 Chapala St. The program is presented by the federation’s Jewish Family Service.

For more information, email Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

“Pandemic Parenting: Coping Together” takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesdays on Zoom. It’s a weekly group of parents of young children. The program is presented by the federation’s Jewish Family Service

For more information or to RSVP, contact Susan Lambrose, a licensed marriage and family therapist, at slambrose@sbjf.org.

The federation plans to launch “Teen Group — Let’s Talk Together” soon for ages 14-17. The program is presented by Jewish Family Service.

For more information, contact Julie Gold, an MFT associate, at jagold@sbjf.org or 805-957-1116.

“Conversational Yiddish” is taught from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom. RSVP to Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbif.org.

Read & Rendezvous Book Club will discuss “As a Driven Leaf” by Milton Steinberg at 3 p.m. July 21 on Zoom.

The 1939 novel tells the tale of renegade Talmudic sage Elisha ben Abuylah, who struggles to reconcile his faith with the allure of Hellenistic culture. It’s set in Roman Palestine.

For more information, go to www.jewishsantabarbara.org.

